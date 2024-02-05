Abu Dhabi – Abu Dhabi National Hotels achieved net profits attributable to the shareholders valued at AED 422.42 million in 2023, compared to AED 415.40 million in 2022.

In the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2023, the revenues from contracts with customers increased to AED 1.63 billion from AED 1.45 billion a year earlier, according to the financial results.

Meanwhile, the basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) attributable to the owners maintained its value at AED 0.03 in 2023.

Total assets hit AED 10.96 billion last year, higher than AED 10.12 billion as of 31 December 2022.

During the first nine months (9M) of 2023, the ADX-listed firm generated AED 288.91 million in net profit attributable to the equityholders, an annual decline from AED 291.75 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).