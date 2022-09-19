Abu Dhabi conglomerate International Holding Co (IHC) has acquired a 15% stake in healthcare group Burjeel Holdings.

The acquisition will aim to continue to scale and diversify IHC’s investment in the healthcare sector locally and regionally, it said in a regulatory filing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

IHC didn't disclose a value for the acquisition.

Burjeel Holdings operates nearly 60 assets catering to all socio-economic segments across a range of brands, including Burjeel Hospitals, Medeor Hospital, LLH Hospital, Lifecare Hospital, and Tajmeel.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)