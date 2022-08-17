Abu Dhabi-based developer ANAN Investment Holding PJSC has been temporarily suspended from trading on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) due to its failure to submit its financial statement.

ADX announced that the company, which was previously known as Wahat Al Zaweya Holding PJSC and was first listed on the exchange in 2018, has been suspended as of Monday, August 15, until further notice.

The company’s board was due to meet on Saturday, August 13, but the meeting was postponed.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com