Abu Dhabi Aviation's net profit for the second quarter of the year dropped by 10% to AED46.5 million dirhams ($12.6 million) from AED51.5 million in the same period last year.

Revenue for the quarter was 21% higher at AED432.7 million compared with AED357 million in the prior period, the company said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) on Thursday.

Abu Dhabi Aviation is the largest commercial helicopter operator in the Middle East, operating 55 helicopters and dozens of aircraft.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Cleofe Maceda)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com