PHOTO
Owned by the Public Investment Fund, the company had earlier raised $820 million in proceeds from an initial public offering.
The listing comes amid a boom in the Saudi initial public offering market in a bid to enhance liquidity, especially after leading the Gulf in 2021 with record offerings, by companies including ACWA Power and stc.
The final offer price was set at SR128 ($34.1) per share, the top end of an indicative range.
Based in Riyadh, Elm provides secure e-business services and information technology solutions to private and public sector businesses in the Kingdom.
Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.