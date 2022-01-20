PHOTO
Cairo – The Egyptian Stock Exchange (EGX) has announced the transfer of Marseilia Almasreia Alkhalegeya Real Estate Investment’s shares from the small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) market to the main market.
This move has raised the total number of companies listed on the EGX main market to 216, according to a press release on Thursday.
Trading on Marseilia’s shares on the main market has started as of Thursday, the EGX's Chairman, Mohamed Farid.
With an issued capital of EGP 100.8 million, Marseilia is the second company to have its shares transferred from the SMEs market to the main market on EGX.
