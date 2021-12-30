The CEO of Emaar Development, Bader Hareb, has resigned after three years in the role, citing personal reasons.

Hareb’s appointment was announced in September 2018, when he took over from Chris O’Donnell.

His resignation was announced in a stock market statement on Thursday, but no statement was made regarding his replacement.

Emaar Development, the company behind the world's tallest tower Burj Khalifa, is listed on Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and is majority-owned by Emaar Properties.

Emaar Properties announced a merger with its retail arm, Emaar Malls, which was completed last month when Emaar Malls was delisted from the stock market.

