ABU DHABI - The United Arab Emirates announced the launch of Domestic Dirhams Treasury Bonds (T-Bonds) with a size of AED 1.5 billion($408.43 million) on Wednesday, the finance ministry said on Twitter.

The T-bonds will be issued with varying tenors of 2-, 3-, and 5-year tenors in the initial phase and a 10-year tenor in the medium term.

($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Lina Najem; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)