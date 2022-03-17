Bahrain’s Dar Alfann Gallery has launched NFT MENA Exhibit 2022, the region’s first dedicated NFT art exhibition.

The exhibition, under the patronage of Shaikh Rashid bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, President of the National Council for Arts, is taking place at Ritz-Carlton Hotel until March 18.

The exhibition will hold a series of panel sessions with multiple speakers from the public and private sectors. The sessions will discuss various topics related to NFT technology and art, technological development and future readiness, trading NFTs, and NFTs from the artist’s perspective.

Shaikh Rashid said: “We are pleased to see the Kingdom of Bahrain hosting the first NFT exhibition in MENA. This is a major regional event that presents a great opportunity for local artists to share their experiences and collaborate with international artists, which goes in line with the vision of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and the direction set by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.”

Abdulrahman Almokla, Chairman of Dar Alfann, expressed his appreciation, thanking all the institutions and companies that supported and sponsored the exhibition. He stressed that Bahrain's hosting of an exhibition at this level will place it at the forefront of technological advancement and amongst the leading countries in the field of digitalisation.

Athena Yu, Deputy Head of NFT at Binance, said: “We are pleased to be part of the MENA’s first NFT exhibition. Crypto disruption is not only limited to currencies, it can also involve art, and we want artists in Bahrain and the region as a whole to benefit from this emerging technology. This exhibition presents an ideal place to exchange experiences and learn from each other.”

Artists from Bahrain, the region, and the world will participate in this event, and many artworks signed by creatives, such as Lina Al-Ayoubi and Adnan Al-Ahmad, will be showcased. A step-by-step process of entering the NFT world will be presented, and the exhibition will also include educational workshops conducted by experts for artists and enthusiasts.

