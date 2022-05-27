DUBAI — BitOasis, the Middle East and North Africa's (MENA) leading crypto-asset trading platform, has entered into a strategic partnership with MBC GROUP, the largest and leading media company in the MENA region.



The tie-up will see MBC support BitOasis in rolling out crypto educational and awareness campaigns across the region through MBC GROUP’s full portfolio of digital platforms and TV channels.



UAE-based BitOasis has grown to become the region’s largest crypto trading platform, having recorded over $4 Billion in trading volume to date.



According to “The Chainalysis 2021 Geography of Cryptocurrency Report”, the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa & Turkey) region’s cryptocurrency market grew by 1500% between July 2020 and June 2021. The recent surge in crypto activity makes the MENAT region one of the fastest growing markets in the world. A recent You Gov study shows that 21% of those surveyed in the UAE indicated that they intended to invest in crypto within the next 12 months – the third highest figure globally. The same survey shows that 18% of Saudi residents already trade in crypto. BitOasis plans to connect with this audience via its trusted regional brand and a new educational program distributed across the largest media network for MENA.



Commenting on the growth potential within the regional crypto space, Ola Doudin, CEO and co-founder of BitOasis said: “In countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia crypto assets are steadily going mainstream due to early adoption by tech-savvy Millennial and Gen Z retail investors, but a massive majority across the region still do not have a good understanding of this emerging asset class. BitOasis has an obligation to address that. We are ramping up efforts to ensure consumers are aware and educated about investing in crypto across our region whilst offering the simplest and most accessible way to invest.”



Doudin continued: “Our collaboration with the MBC Group aligns with BitOasis’s long-term objective of building an efficient, secure and inclusive virtual asset ecosystem within the region. Crypto education is front and center of our strategy, and MBC’s trusted and high-visibility platforms will allow us to localize our approach towards educating regional audiences about virtual assets.”



Fadel Zahreddine, Group Director of Emerging Media at MBC GROUP added: “We’re witnessing the fast speed at which our region is embracing and adopting the blockchain and web3 technologies. Seeing as how crypto currencies are essential to this ecosystem, we see this partnership as a natural progression as we usher in this new era.”



Srinu Chowhan, VP of Marketing & Growth at BitOasis adds: “Our goal is to bridge the crypto knowledge gap, and our partnership with MBC will help us realize this goal. BitOasis’s crypto awareness initiatives will help demystify blockchain and crypto assets, and MBC’s media platforms will play a key role in ensuring this educational content reaches across the region.”

