Shareholders of Dubai-based Mashreq Bank have approved a special resolution for the issuance of conventional bonds for up to $1 billion.

The proceeds of the bonds will be used for regulatory capital purposes and to strengthen the group's capital adequacy ratio, the bank said in a filing on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) on Thursday.

Shareholders also approved the cash dividend of one dirham per share for the fiscal year 2021.

(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing by Cleofe Maceda)

