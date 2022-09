Bitcoin was last down 9.4% at $20,287 on Tuesday, after having fallen as much as 10.5% during the day.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 57.9% from the year's high of $48,234 on March 28.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dipped 6.07 % to $1,612.7 on Tuesday, losing $104.3 from its previous close.

(Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)