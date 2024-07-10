Crude inventories fell by 3.4 million barrels to 445.1 million barrels in the week ended July 5, the EIA said on Wednesday, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.3 million-barrel draw.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 702,000 barrels in the week, the EIA said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 317,000 barrels per day, while utilization rates rose by 1.9 percentage points in the week, the EIA said.

U.S. gasoline stocks fell by 2 million barrels in the week to 229.7 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.6 million-barrel draw.​

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 4.9 million barrels in the week to 124.6 million barrels, versus expectations for a 0.8 million-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports rose last week by 615,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

