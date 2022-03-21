With the approach of the blessed month of Ramadan and the increasing demand for the purchase of food supplies, meat and livestock, the prices of goods have increased significantly during the recent period in clear indication that this was due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, reports Al- Jarida daily. The daily which monitored the rate of increase in prices of sheep in Shuwaikh and according to consumers the increase in ‘safat’ sheep is manageable but expressed fear of the prices increasing during the month of Ramadan, especially with the continuation of the Russian-Ukrainian war, and the possible increase in the prices of fodder.

Consumers want the government to tighten control over prices, so that sheep breeders and merchants do not take advantage of the month of Ramadan and ensure the prices are affordable by everyone. The consumers warned some merchants may take advantage of the current conditions and artificially raise the prices and added it is the duty of the Ministry of Commerce to ensure this does not happen. A number of sellers in the sheep market in Shuwaikh told the daily that the increase in prices is currently slight, and prices always change due to supply and demand, as the high demand for sheep, especially during the fasting season leads to an increase in prices. The consumers explained that the price of local sheep increased by 10 dinars per head according to size, weight and age.

Demand

They stressed that the demand for sheep increases during Ramadan, because it is the month of goodness and mercy, indicating that the types of sheep currently available in Kuwait come first from Iran, followed by Jordan and finally Syrian and there are other types whose prices range between 65 and 70 dinars per head They added that the types that are in demand in the market include the local Al- Naimi, whose price ranges between 110 and 120 dinars, and there are other types whose prices start from 65 dinars.

The consumers stressed that the rate of increase in prices with the approach of Ramadan is not big, as it ranges between 5 and 10 dinars only. On the other hand, a number of citizens and consumers who are going to buy sheep in the market told the daily that the prices are currently reasonable and normal, but we are afraid of rising prices, especially since we learned about a possible increase in feed prices, and that it will be somewhat scarce, which will increase prices, especially with the advent of the month of Ramadan, when the demand for buying sheep increases, which leads to an increase in their prices. They added the prices vary, as the “Arab” price ranges between 120 and 145 dinars, depending on the age of the sheep, as well as the Jordanian and Syrian range between 92 and 100 dinars, and there are sheep whose prices start from 50 to 55 dinars, while the “Ishfali” ranges between 50 and 75 dinars.

