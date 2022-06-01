Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia represented by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture achieved a new international fulfilment by receiving the World Summit on the Information Society 2022 Award for E- agriculture and E-service provided by NAAMA platform.



On this occasion, Vice Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Eng. Mansour bin Hilal Al Mushaiti expressed his happiness in the Ministry's winning of this award.



He stressed that this winning as an extension of the wise leadership’s unlimited support for digital transformation to all services of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, and support for scientific research, development, and innovation to achieve the aspirations of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.



The ministry beat 947 different international contestants to win first prize and exceeded 3 projects stages to reach the coronation stage. Ministry accomplished this through E-services in agricultural sector which represents in NAAMA portal. This award is the second won by the Ministry in 2022. It also added to excellence in the categories of e-government, digital agriculture, and e-applications over the last four years.



The Ministry received the award after completing technical requirements and standards, and aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), by constructing digital platforms and using of cutting-edge digital agricultural technology.



This represented the integration of the E-service system "NAAMA," the “HSR” program, and the Geospatial portal. That aims to provide the beneficiaries with integrative and intelligent E-services with qualitative data and innovative experience.



The Director of the General Administration for Information Technology and Digital Transformation Dr. Abdulhamid Al-Eliwi received the award from the Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Houlin Zhao and representatives of member States of the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Forum. This took place during a ceremony at the headquarters of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in Geneva, Switzerland.



" This achievement achieves the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and the strategy of digital transformation of the ministry’s system through the unification of digital platforms and the promotion of benefiting from modern technologies; With the aim of improving service quality and the digital experience, providing qualitative and comprehensive data." Al-Eliwi added.



The WSIS Forum 2022 is the world's largest annual gathering of the "Information and communications technology for development" society. This award organizes by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).