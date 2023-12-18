DUBAI - Saudi Arabia bought 1,353,000 metric tons of wheat in a tender, the General Food Security Authority (GFSA) said on Monday.

The shipments are due for arrival in Saudi Arabia between February and May 2024, GFSA said.

The tender had sought hard wheat with 12.5% protein content and closed on Friday.

Origins offered were the European Union, Black Sea region, North America, South America and Australia with the seller having the option of selecting the origin supplied, GFSA Governor Ahmad Al-Fares said in a statement.

GFSA said these purchases were made: Jeddah Sea Port:

- 63,000 tons from Solaris at $287.63 C&F (Feb. 1-15)

- 60,000 tons from Olam at $278.50 C&F (March 1-15)

- 65,000 tons from Cargill at $281.40 C&F (March 1–15)

- 63,000 tons from Solaris at $284.63 C&F (March 1-15)

- 60,000 tons from Olam at $277.50 C&F (March 15-31)

- 65,000 tons from Cargill at $282.49 C&F (March 15-31)

- 60,000 tons from Viterra at $283.60 C&F (March 15-31)

- 60,000 tons from Olam at $279.00 C&F (May 1-15)

- 63,000 tons from Louis Dreyfus at $284.85 C&F (May 1-15)

Yanbu Sea Port:

- 60,000 tons from Olam at $280.50 C&F (Feb. 15-29)

- 60,000 tons from Olam at $276.40 C&F (March 1-15)

- 65,000 tons from Cargill at $281.40 C&F (March 1-15)

- 60,000 tons from Olam at $277.75 C&F (April 1-15)

- 63,000 tons from Louis Dreyfus at $283.85 C&F (April 1-15)

- 63,000 tons from Solaris at $284.63 C&F (April 1-15)

- 60,000 tons from Viterra at $284.70 C&F (April 1-15)

Dammam Sea Port:

- 65,000 tons from Cargill at $293.60 C&F (March 1-15)

- 60,000 tons from Olam at $294.00 C&F (March 1-15)

- 63,000 tons from Solaris at $293.63 C&F (March 15-31)

- 60,000 tons from Olam at $296.00 C&F (March 15-31)

- 60,000 tons from Olam at $290.00 C&F (April 1-15)

Jizan Sea Port (C&F):

- 55,000 tons from Olam at $283.75 C&F (May 1-15)

In its last reported wheat tender in June, Saudi Arabia bought 624,000 tons. Traders believe that Saudi Arabia has been importing from Saudi Arabian farming investments abroad.

The agency, previously called the Saudi Grains Organization (SAGO), was renamed GFSA in January.

