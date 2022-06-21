Riyadh -- The Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company (SALIC) said it won the tender for the second batch introduced by the Saudi Grains Organization (SAGO) to supply 300 thousand tons, SALIC added that the specified quantity will reach through five shipments to local ports where two shipments are scheduled to arrive in November and the same in December this year and the fifth shipment will arrive in January next year.



SALIC said the amount it will import from its foreign investments is part of a program to encourage and support Saudi investors abroad as a program to diversify wheat purchasing sources, enhance food security in the Kingdom and support strategic stocks of basic food commodities.



It is noteworthy that the company “SALIC” won the tender for the first batch earlier this month from the Saudi Grains Organization to supply 240 thousand tons of wheat by four shipments, Last year, it received 355,000 tons of wheat through its foreign investments, with 6 shipments reaching four local ports, accounting for 10% of the Kingdom’s annual purchases.