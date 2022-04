Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) declared force majeure at the Al-Sharara oilfield on Monday, citing pressure on workers.

The state-owned company said in a statement that a group of individuals, which it did not identify, "put pressure on workers in Al-Sharara which forced them to gradually shut down production and made it impossible for NOC to implement its contractual obligations."

