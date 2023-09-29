Kuwait's crude oil exports to Japan fell 51.2 percent in August from a year earlier to 4.68 million barrels, or 151,000 barrels per day (bpd), for the first decline in nine months, government data showed Friday.

As Japan's third-biggest oil provider, Kuwait supplied 6.0 percent of the countryآ’s total crude imports, compared with 10.4 percent in the same month of last year, the Japanese Natural Resources and Energy Agency said in a preliminary report.

Japan's overall imports of crude oil in August shrank 16.2 percent year-on-year to 2.50 million bpd, down for the second straight month. Shipments from the Middle East accounted for 94.6 percent of the total, up 0.1 percentage point from the year before.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) remained in the top spot, with imports from the country growing 9.5 percent from a year earlier to 1.15 million bpd, followed by Saudi Arabia with 899,000 bpd, down 24.5 percent. Qatar ranked fourth with 95,000 bpd and Ecuador fifth with 69,000 bpd, respectively. Japan is the world's-third biggest oil consumer after China and the US.

