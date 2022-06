Kuwait oil price edged a single cent upward reaching US$121.62 per barrel on Monday, compared to US$121.61 pb Friday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said on Tuesday.

In international markets, forward contracts of the Brent crude rose by $2.24 to settle at $121.67 pb and identical deals of the intermediate West Texas crude climbed by $1.99 to reach $117.06 pb, according to KUNA news agency.