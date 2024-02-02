The Iraqi oil ministry said on Friday that the Oil Marketing Company (COMO) exported, in January, a US 8 billion worth 103,5 barrels of oil.

In a statement, the ministry said that all exports were from oil fields located middle and southern of the countries, with the exception of one million barrels produced from the Qayyarah field in the north, and 464 thousand barrels that were exported to Jordan.

The export rate according to these quantities amounted to 3.3 million barrels of oil per day, with a sales rate of USD 77.5 per barrel of oil, the company explained.

