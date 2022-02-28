ArabFinance: The value of Egypt’s wheat imports declined by 16.2% to $2.4 billion in the first 11 months of 2021, from $2.9 billion in 2020, Al Mal News reported, citing data from the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

Egypt imported 6.1 million tons of wheat during the period from January until November 2021, 48.4% down from 11.8 million tons in 2020.

Russia topped wheat exporters to the most populous Arab country in the first 11 months of 2021, with exports worth $1.2 billion, followed by Ukraine whose wheat exports to Egypt recorded $649.4 million in the same period.

Moreover, Romania was ranked third among top wheat exporters to Egypt, with exports worth $407.7 million during the January-November period of 2021, followed by Australia and France whose exports amounted to $105.5 million and $63.8 million, respectively.

It is worth noting that Egypt’s General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) announced plans to buy cargos of 55,000 to 60,000 tons of wheat on February 28th.