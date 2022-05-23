Lebanon is set to finalize an agreement with the Egyptian government for gas supplies in the coming period, according to an official statement by the Lebanese Cabinet on May 20th.

The Lebanese Ministry of Energy and Water is set to coordinate with the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum this week before resorting to the World Bank for financing.

The Lebanese government commended Egypt’s support and approval to supply 650 million cubic meters of gas to Deir Aamar plant, which is the maximum amount required by Lebanon.

Furthermore, Egypt will also supply Syria with the required gas quota as charges for transmitting gas to Lebanon.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).