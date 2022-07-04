Egypt has bought 815,000 tons of wheat, the largest amount in a single purchase since 2012, Bloomberg reported on June 30th.

France represented the lion’s share of the recent tender, which took place following a drop in grain prices, according to Bloomberg.

The tender included orders over a three-month span, instead of the usual shorter spans of a few weeks.

On June 26th, Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Ali El-Moselhi said that Egypt is seeking to import 10 million tons of wheat during the next six months.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).