Minerals Development Oman (MDO), the government-backed mining and mineral processing firm, has signed a contract with a Canadian company- Sander Geophysics to conduct airborne geophysical surveys covering MDO’s concession areas of approximately 21,480 sqkm.

The agreement was signed over a video-link by Eng Nasser bin Saif al Maqbali, CEO of MDO, and Stephan Sander, co-president of Sander Geophysics.

The survey is scheduled for a period of two years, starting May 2022, MDO stated. ‘The purpose of the survey is to obtain geophysical data including magnetic, radiometric, electromagnetic, and gravity data. These surveys are crucial to enhance the geological knowledge at surface and depth, leading to better target mineral anomalies which will be tested to identify mineral ores.’

Eng Maqbali explained that the agreement aims to build an accurate and comprehensive geological and geophysical database for the company’s concession areas, and represents an important step in the company’s journey to explore for the strategic minerals in Oman.

He added that the geophysical survey programme will be followed by a number of studies, geochemical research and excavation works, expressing his hope that through this programme new areas of mining for metallic minerals such as copper and chromium and other strategic minerals of economic importance will be identified.

“The database that will be provided by the project will contribute to attracting investors from the mining sector to take advantage of the opportunities in Oman. In addition, it will serve as a reliable reference for researchers and those interested in the fields of geology and mining.”

He added that the project is being carried out in cooperation with the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, with the support of a number of other government agencies.

Sander stated that the firm will ensure that the project meets the highest standards of safety and efficiency, in addition to training Omani geologists.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

