The Commercial International Bank (CIB) has signed a $150 million loan facility with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), according to a recent disclosure.

The loan qualifies as Tier II capital and has a 10-year maturity period.

This agreement aligns with CIB’s proactive capital management strategy, aimed at maintaining a strong and resilient capital base.

Both the bank's executive management and board are focused on exploring diverse options to ensure the bank remains robust and less susceptible to external market influences.

