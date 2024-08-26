Cairo – The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) announced floating-rate treasury bonds (T-bonds) at a value of EGP 2 billion through one issue on Monday, 26 August 2024.

Furthermore, the CBE auctioned zero-coupon T-bonds worth EGP 5 billion through one offering, according to official data.

The two offerings hold a tenor of three years until 13 August 2027.

A week ago, the central bank issued T-bonds at a total value of EGP 6 billion through two tranches.

