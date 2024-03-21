ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) announced that the Listing of investment fund units: Chimera JP Morgan UAE Bond UCITS ETF - Share Class D – Income, will be next week.

In a circular it issued today, ADX said the listing of investment fund units - under the market symbol (BONDAE), the ISIN: IE000AUWE6L4 - will start from Tuesday, 26th of March 2024.

This resolution shall be circulated to all departments at ADX, and all brokers accredited by ADX. The first of its kind in the UAE and GCC, the Chimera JP Morgan UAE Bond UCITS ETF provides global investors access to a diversified portfolio of UAE bonds with low investment requirements.