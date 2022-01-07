Abu Dhabi state holding company ADQ has announced the appointment of undersecretary of the department of finance Hisham Khalid Tawfiq Abdulkhaliq Malek as chairman of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

His appointment was announced along with Saeed Al Dhaheri, CEO of ADX, who will also now serve as the exchange’s managing director.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

