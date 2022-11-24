ABU DHABI - In celebration of UAE National Day, Yas Island Abu Dhabi will host a series of live entertainment and events every day from 1st to 3rd December.

The celebrations will include an Ayallah performance across all Yas Island destinations including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi as well as CLYMB Abu Dhabi to mark the country’s 51st anniversary.

In addition, visitors can look forward to spectacular fireworks displays as part of the destination’s celebrations on 2nd December at 9 pm.

In honour of National Day, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi will feature a large UAE Flag for visitors to use as a background for photo opportunities, while Yas Waterworld is inviting guests to enjoy an interactive journey to learn more about the Emirati culture with a number of activities and live entertainment, including falcon handlers, oud players and rababh performers, as well as henna and face painting.