UAE residents have been under a spell of great weather over the past week and with the weekend just a few hours away for some, they were welcomed with lightning and light, moderate to heavy rains on Friday.

According to National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) in the UAE, rains were reported in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah International Airport, Fujairah International Airport and Umm Al Quwain.

UAE residents have been under a spell of great weather over the past week. Image courtesy: X

Earlier, in the wee hours of Friday morning, the Met department reported rains over Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, Fujairah, Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah International Airport.Rain was also reported in Khor Fakkan.

The weather forecast earlier in the day said that it will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, accompanied with some convective clouds over some Northern and Eastern areas.

NCM also said that there is a probability of rainfall and a drop in temperatures will also take place, especially westward.

A yellow and orange alert was also issued for parts of the country. The alert informs residents of rough sea conditions, the formation of convective clouds, possible rainfall and blowing dust causing reduced visibility.

Authorities across the different emirates urged motorists to drive safely during rain. They also asked drivers to reduce speed limits and maintain a safe distance.

Authorities also urged motorists to adhere to safety rules, avoid reckless driving and drifting, and follow traffic laws during rainfall.