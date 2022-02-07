PHOTO
The Emirates Centre for Happiness Research at the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) has conducted, over two days, workshops on the centre's role and initiatives on wellbeing, as part of the university's pavilion activities at Expo 2020 Dubai, in the presence of several DP World employees. Noof Aljneibi, Director of the Centre, said that these workshops aim to shed light on its goals, mission and vision, and significant research.
"The wellbeing or positive psychology helps individuals define and refine their strengths to use them for their best interest to live with clear goals and wellbeing," she added.
During the workshop, Aljneibi discussed the term wellbeing compared to happiness, explaining that wellbeing is the broad umbrella for different aspects of an individual's life. Happiness is a momentary feeling experienced by the individual in a particular situation and the importance of balancing the wellbeing aspects. She added, "The UAE has made great efforts in communicating the concept of wellbeing among individuals in the country. The first of these efforts is the appointment of a minister dedicated to happiness and wellbeing, who announced the National Programme for Happiness and Wellbeing, through which many local and international initiatives were introduced."
