The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued a yellow warning for wind and rough seas until 10am on Friday (May 24).

Generally, the UAE can expect a fair weather, with a slight decrease in temperature.

The weather department noted temperature will reach up to 40ºC and 36ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, are expected to blow in the country, causing dust.

The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf. Meanwhile, the sea will be rough by morning, becoming moderate to slight in Oman Sea.