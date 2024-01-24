The day will be fair to partly cloudy, the National Centre of Meteorology has said. There will be a gradual decrease in temperatures.

Light to moderate winds will blow. A fog alert has been issued across the nation.

The alert says, "A chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some internal and coastal areas from 1.30am until 9.30am on Wednesday." Below are the affected areas.

Temperatures could be as high as 30ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 27ºC in Abu Dhabi and 28ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 17ºC in Abu Dhabi and 18ºC in Dubai and 7ºC in internal areas.

It will be humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal areas, with a chance of mist formation. Levels will range from 35 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 30 to 80 per cent Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

