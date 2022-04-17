The weather in UAE will be partly cloudy on Sunday with a drop in temperatures in parts of the country, according to the National Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy especially eastward and southward.

Temperatures expected to decrease gradually, especially in coastal areas.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust during the daytime.

The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

