The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow. Some clouds will appear Eastward which may become convective by afternoon.

Temperatures set to increase gradually. It could be as high as 41ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 39ºC in Abu Dhabi and 38ºC in Dubai.

Temperatures could be as low as 27ºC in Abu Dhabi and 28ºC in Dubai and 21ºC in mountainous regions.

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some Western coastal and internal areas. Levels will range from 35 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 40 to 80 per cent Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

