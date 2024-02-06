The day will be fair to partly cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow fresh to strong at times, especially over the sea, causing blowing dust.

Temperatures could be as high as 26ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 24ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 15ºC in Abu Dhabi and 17ºC in Dubai and 4ºC in internal areas.

Humidity levels will range from 40 to 75 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 40 to 70 per cent Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and rough in the Oman sea.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).