Abu Dhabi - The weather in the UAE on Tuesday will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Fog will blanket some parts of the country in the morning. The NCM has issued red and yellow alerts for these regions.

Convective clouds may form towards the eastern and southern parts of the Emirates in the afternoon.

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning. Temperatures are set to reach 40°C in Abu Dhabi and 39°C in Dubai.

Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust. Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).