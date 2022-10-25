UAE - The moon will appear to take a bite out of the sun during the year's last partial solar eclipse today. The two-hour spectacle, which begins around 2.40pm in the UAE, will see the moon's shadow cast on the earth.

During a partial solar eclipse, the moon, sun, and earth don't align in a perfectly straight line, and the moon casts only the outer part of its shadow — the penumbra — on Earth.

Citing the International Astronomical Centre, Barq UAE announced the timings of the eclipse and its peak in different parts of the country:

Here are some key facts you may not know:

The next partial solar eclipse won't be visible till 2027 in the UAE, according to the Dubai Astronomy Group. Observing the sun during the eclipse without eye protection could result in vision damage, retinal burns or eclipse blindness. Solar filters or eclipse glasses that are no older than three years and are free of scratches must be used while looking at the sun. If you don't have appropriate eye wear or just don't have the time to catch the eclipse, you can watch it online.

5. Mosques across Dubai will host special prayers after the Asr (evening) prayers.

6. There are different types of solar eclipses.

