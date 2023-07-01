The day will be fair to partly cloudy, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times causing blowing dust during the day.

Temperatures could be as high as 47ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 42ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 32ºC in Abu Dhabi and 33ºC in Dubai and 24ºC in internal areas.

It will be humid by night and early tomorrow morning over some northern coastal areas. Levels will range from 20 to 70 per cent in Dubai and from 35 to 70 per cent in Abu Dhabi.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).