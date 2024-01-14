The weather in the UAE will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

It will be humid by night and Monday morning over some internal and coastal areas.

Temperatures will range between 15°C and 28°C in Abu Dhabi, and between 17°C and 27°C in Dubai.

Light to moderate winds will blow. The sea will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

