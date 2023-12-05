The day will be partly cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Low clouds will appear over some areas with a possibility of the formation of convective clouds Northward which might bring rainfall. Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times.

Temperatures could be as high as 29ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 29ºC in Abu Dhabi and 30ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 21ºC in Abu Dhabi and 19ºC in Dubai and 12ºC in mountainous regions.

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning, with a chance of fog or mist formation over some internal areas. Levels will range from 40 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and 35 to 80 per cent in Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.

