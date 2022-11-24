The weather in the UAE on Thursday will be fair to partly cloudy in general.

Clouds appearing over the country, particularly in its Eastern regions, may become convective by afternoon.

It will be humid by night and on Friday morning, with a probability of mist formation over some internal and coastal areas.

Temperatures are set to reach 30°C and 31°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and both emirates will see a low temperature of 22°C and 23°C respectively.

Light to moderate winds will blow. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

