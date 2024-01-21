Weather conditions are likely to get humid by night and Monday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some internal areas.

Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times, especially over the sea. The sea will be moderate becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.

Temperatures are expected to drop to 7ºC in mountainous parts of the country, with the highest reaching 29ºC in internal areas.

