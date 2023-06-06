The day ahead will be fair in general, the National Center of Metereology (NCM) has said. Clouds will appear east and southward, and may be convective by afternoon.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times during the daytime, causing blowing dust.

Temperatures will hit 44°C in Abu Dhabi and 42°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 28°C and 31°C, respectively. The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 46.4°C in Dibba (Fujairah) at 12pm local time.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

