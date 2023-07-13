UAE's National Centre of Meteorology expects today's weather to be clear to partly cloudy and dusty at times. According to the Met Department, low clouds will appear on the eastern coast in the morning, which may be cumulus in the afternoon over the mountains.

The weather forecasts a drop in the temperatures, especially in the west, and it will be humid at night and Friday morning with a chance of fog or light mist formation over some western regions.

Wind will be light to moderate, freshening at times causing blowing and suspended dust Westward. The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times Westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate at times in the Oman Sea.

Today the temperatures are set to reach 41°C in Abu Dhabi and 40°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 30°C and 33°C respectively.

