The day will be partly cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Cloud cover will increase, along with a chance of light to moderate rainfall over scattered, especially Westward and coastal, areas. Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times.

Temperatures could be as high as 34ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 30ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 19ºC in Abu Dhabi and 21ºC in Dubai and 12ºC in mountainous regions.

Humidity levels will range from 35 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 30 to 80 per cent in Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

