The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has predicted heavy rainfall in some parts of the country until Saturday and residents should expect an increase in wet weather accompanied by hail.

The Met Department has issued a weather advisory, warning residents about potential thunderstorms. Heavy rains may be accompanied by lightning over scattered areas of the country, especially eastward, southward and extending towards some internal areas and the Al Dhafrah region.

Now, in a fresh advisory, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority urged residents to be cautious during inclement weather and to follow official reports for updates. "We note to the public the importance of following the directions announced by official sources in all that is related to the current weather fluctuation being witnessed by some regions in the country."

From Wednesday until Saturday, the NCM forecasted the possibility of convective cloud formation associated with rainfall of different intensities. Among the areas that could witness rain in the coming days are Dubai, Al Ain, Sharjah, and Fujairah, a top NCM official told Khaleej Times.

On Wednesday, Maleha and Al Rwaidha areas in Sharjah experienced moderate to heavy rainfall. Additionally, there were light to moderate showers in the Al Faya and Khidayah areas.

Weather monitoring social media account Storm Centre shared videos of downpours in Sharjah.

The NCM explained that the current weather fluctuation is due to the occurrence of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ). This zone is shifting southward over the country, accompanied by changes in both surface and upper-level air pressures – moving from the south to the north.

With unstable weather expected, the authorities urged residents to avoid valleys in the coming days, as a downpour could lead to flooding. According to experts, many people drive into valleys without realising how quickly water levels can rise and their vehicles can get caught in the strong currents.

Ban on valley drives during rainy weather

In May, the Ministry of Interior issued stringent regulations on activities during periods of rain and inclement weather. Individuals are not allowed to gather in the vicinity of or enter flooded valleys or dams in these conditions.

Doing so now comes with fines of up to Dh2,000, 23 black points, and vehicle confiscation for two months.

