A new integrated digital platform named 'Mabrouk Ma Yak' is helping provide services for newborn Emiratis.

The services include the issuance of a birth certificate for the child, adding the newborn child to the family book, registering the child in the population registry, issuing a passport and Emirates ID, and helping obtain a health insurance for the child.

Authorities explained that the father, who must pre-register in the digital platform, should submit a request for the service and indicate that he holds UAE citizenship. His wife should also be added in the family book and the child must be born in one of the hospitals that provides the Mabrouk Ma Yak service.

At least 15 entities and 90 hospitals in the UAE are involved in providing the service, while the number of registration requests through the service has reached 57,000.

Newborn Emiratis can get:

> A birth certificate

> Their name added in the family book

> Passport

> Emirates ID

> Thiqa (insurance).

> In addition, their name will be recorded in the population register

Pre-requisites for the service

> The father must apply for it within three months of the date of the baby's birth.

> The father must be a UAE national and his wife should be added to the family book.

> He must have a verified account on UAE Pass.

> The baby should have been born at one of the hospitals that provide the Mabrouk Ma Yak service

Documents needed

> Valid Emirates ID of both parents

> Family book

> Marriage certificate (only if the woman is delivering for the first time).

Steps for getting the identification documents

> Inform the hospital that you wish to avail the Mabrouk Ma Yak service.

> You will receive an SMS confirming completion of the procedure. The SMS will include a link to complete your request online

> Log in to the Mabrouk Ma Yak Service portal and fill in the newborn baby's name and upload his/her photo

> Pay fees for the service online (Dh243)

> You will receive an SMS requesting you to visit General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners’ Affairs along with the original family book.

> You will receive all identification documents of the newborn.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

