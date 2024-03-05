The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has predicted that the UAE will be affected by an extension of a surface low-pressure system from the southwest accompanied by humid southeasterly to northeasterly winds, with an upper air low-pressure system accompanied by a humid air mass and a westerly stream with different amounts of clouds from the southwest and west.

In a report on the weather conditions from Thursday to Sunday, the NCM stated that cloud amounts will gradually increase from late Thursday night from the west and south, extending to scattered areas of the country on Friday. This will be interspersed with convective clouds with different intensity rainfall, which could be heavy at times with lightning and thunder, and hail in some areas. The peak of the situation will be on Saturday.

Cloud amounts and rainfall will gradually decrease from Sunday evening, and the weather will become partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy.

The NCM also stated that winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, moderate to strong, and sometimes strong, especially with clouds. They could be dusty and lead to reduced horizontal visibility.

The sea will be moderate to rough, especially with convective clouds in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.